Corn Mazes Near Philly Are Showing Their Love For Reba McEntire

September 14, 2023 7:57AM CDT
Farms in 24 states are etching McEntire’s face into their crops to celebrate the Queen of Country Music.

This idea is from MAiZE Inc. McEntire-etched corn mazes are in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

The Reba mazes open to the public on September 16.

Have you ever walked or gotten lost in a corn maze?

 

