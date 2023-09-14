Corn Mazes Near Philly Are Showing Their Love For Reba McEntire

Farms in 24 states are etching McEntire’s face into their crops to celebrate the Queen of Country Music.

This idea is from MAiZE Inc. McEntire-etched corn mazes are in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

The Reba mazes open to the public on September 16.

