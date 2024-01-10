98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Pop-Up Wedding Problem: ‘Hot’ Coffee Shop Owners Report Big Problems

January 10, 2024 12:21PM CST
An Indianapolis coffee shop, Mansion Society, dealt with major disruption and disgruntled customers (employees were left confused and scattered) when a couple suddenly held their wedding ceremony, inside, without permission.

The December 31st “pop-up” wedding included a full bridal party, wedding officiant, and guests.  Mansion Society documented the events on Instagram, and claimed they had “zero knowledge” of the nuptials, which disrupted service in their cafe.

The shop is actually available for private events for a fee, which Mansion Society claimed the couple did not pay.

The bride eventually agreed to donate $200 for the trouble.  The full weekend rental fee is $500.

(There’s a latte more, here:  Delish)

 

