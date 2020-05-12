CMT “Heroes” Adds More Talent
The CMT special “Heroes” is adding more country music star power to the program. Carrie Underwood, Sam Hunt, Brandi Charlie, Luke Combs, Darius Rucker, and Tim McGraw have been added to the already huge list of performers. The artists will tape their performances and special messages to the “Heroes” of the coronavirus pandemic as people continue to quarantine. The special will air June 3 at 8 p.m. on CMT.
CMT is currently seeking stories of unsung heroes who are doing exceptional things for their communities during the pandemic. Personal stories of those who have positively impacted their community, state and nation can be submitted to CMT.com for potential inclusion in the special, which will be virtually produced by CMT.
