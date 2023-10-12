Climate Change Could Change Beer

A new study in the science journal Nature shows temperature increases and precipitation decreases could impact both the price and taste of your beer.

By 2050, the study predicts a four to 18 percent decline in hop yields and a 20 to 30 percent decline in what’s known as “alpha content.”

The higher the alpha content, the more bitter a beer will be. A decrease in hop yield could also make them more expensive for breweries, which means a pricier beer for you.