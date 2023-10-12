98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Climate Change Could Change Beer

October 12, 2023 6:46AM CDT
A new study in the science journal Nature shows temperature increases and precipitation decreases could impact both the price and taste of your beer.
By 2050, the study predicts a four to 18 percent decline in hop yields and a 20 to 30 percent decline in what’s known as “alpha content.”
The higher the alpha content, the more bitter a beer will be. A decrease in hop yield could also make them more expensive for breweries, which means a pricier beer for you.

