CHRIS STAPLETON, SNOOP DOGG AND CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA COVER ‘IN THE AIR TONIGHT
September 19, 2023 7:27AM CDT
Chris Stapleton teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana to cover Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” for Monday Night Football.
According to ESPN, Rolling Stone named “In the Air Tonight” one of greatest songs of all-time and its relationship with football is deep, having been cited in the past and present as a song that helps players shift their mindset to prepare to compete.
The new song made its debut on Monday (September 18th) on ESPN and ABC.
Check It Out
Can you feel it? 🔥
The new Monday Night Football Anthem is HERE!@ChrisStapleton x @SnoopDogg x @Drumstress pic.twitter.com/hbuTMMHIT9
— ESPN (@espn) September 19, 2023