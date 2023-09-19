98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

CHRIS STAPLETON, SNOOP DOGG AND CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA COVER ‘IN THE AIR TONIGHT

September 19, 2023 7:27AM CDT
Share
CHRIS STAPLETON, SNOOP DOGG AND CINDY BLACKMAN SANTANA COVER ‘IN THE AIR TONIGHT
(Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA)

Chris Stapleton teamed up with Snoop Dogg and Cindy Blackman Santana to cover Phil Collins’ “In The Air Tonight” for Monday Night Football.

According to ESPN, Rolling Stone named “In the Air Tonight” one of greatest songs of all-time and its relationship with football is deep, having been cited in the past and present as a song that helps players shift their mindset to prepare to compete.

The new song made its debut on Monday (September 18th) on ESPN and ABC.

Check It Out

Popular Posts

1

Chris Stapleton Drops Romantic 'Think I’m in Love With You'
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share Surprising Features - Who Knew?
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: WCCQ Helps You Wake Up Happier Here's How.
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover your Relationship after an Affair - Here's How

Recent Posts