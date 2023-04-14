Chris Janson Releases His Latest Song “Tap That”

98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

April 14, 2023
Chris Janson released “Tap That” for National Beer Day, co-written with Preston Brust, Brandon Kinney, and Chris Lucas (of LoCash). “This is a hard rockin, party driven, beer drinkin song. [I’ve] always have loved it, and I hope the fans love it as much as I do. Crank it up.” said Jason.  The “Tap That” music video has been released and was directed by his drummer, Josh Daubin.  Jason filmed at the beach during some downtime before a performance in the Cayman Islands. “We had a fun time shooting this video…just hanging out with the band and family and on the beach in the Cayman Islands. Everyone happy, and having a great time. Y’all crank this song every chance you get.”

