Chicago Duo BROKEN ROOTS Advances to the Finals of America’s Got Talent
The three acts that received the most votes automatically advanced.
Broken Roots – the singing duo that was originally eliminated in Judge Cuts, but got a second chance after another act dropped out – was the first act to move forward to the finale. The band members embraced after the reveal, prompting host Terry Crews to remind everyone to “stay distant” amid the pandemic.
Spoken-word poet Brandon Leake, Mandel’s Golden Buzzer winner, joined Broken Roots in the safe zone. Leake promised his next routine features “the most important poem I’ve ever written.”
AMERICA !!!!!!!!!!Thank you so much we love you so much!
Posted by Broken Roots on Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Here’s more on last night AGT Semi-Finals from USA TODAY.:
Roberta Battaglia, Vergara’s Golden Buzzer winner, also advanced. The 11-year-old powerhouse was overcome with emotion after the reveal and burst into tears.
Alan Silva (aerialist), Archie Williams (singer) and Malik Dope (drummer) finished in the middle of the pack and were on the brink of elimination.
The three acts went head-to-head in a live voting round for the “Dunkin’ Save,” where fans had the opportunity to rescue only one performer. Whoever received the most votes in a 30-minute flash round would move on.
In the end, viewers saved Silva.
But the results weren’t over just yet. The judges, who are down to three in Simon Cowell’s absence as he recovers from an electric-bike accident, had the chance to save either Williams or Dope.
Even though Vergara “didn’t want to pick one,” the newest judge picked Williams to stay. Mandel voted to save Dope, leaving Klum to serve as the tie breaker. She opted to keep Williams, who served 37 years behind bars after being wrongfully convicted in 1983.
“You have had most of your life taken away from you, so I’m not going to do it to you right now,” Klum said.
Next week
“America’s Got Talent” will return Sept. 15 for the second round of semifinals (NBC, 8 EDT/PDT), when 11 remaining acts will try to blow America away to advance to the finals.
BROKEN ROOTS:
Two Law enforcement officers are trying to chase a dream on NBC’s America’s Got Talent Show. Known together at “Broken Roots” these guys performed Blake Shelton’s “Gods Country” Tuesday 9/8 in hopes to advance into the finals. Austin is a former Chicago Homicide Detective, and Joey (from Manhattan) is also a Law Enforcement Officer.
Audition
Broken Roots’ audition in Episode 1501 consisted of singing and playing guitar to “Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi. Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel all voted “Yes”, sending them to the Judge Cuts round.