Cheetos Has a Costume for YOU

October 24, 2022 10:00AM CDT
Simply Cheetos are displayed in New York on Friday, Jan. 24, 2014. PepsiCo has quietly gotten rid of the word Natural in some of its products and instead is going with Simply. (AP Photo/Candice Choi)

Cheetos Is Giving Away Costumes

Cheetos is celebrating Halloween with the release of new limited-edition Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Box of Bones.

The product features bone-shaped pasta with the same bold and cheesy Cheetos flavor, which – they say – fans expect.

Cheetos will also bring Box of Bones to life with a limited edition “Bold to the Bone” costume.

This one features glow-in-the-dark, bone-shaped noodles, from head to toe, to create a spooky skeleton.

The costume is available as part of a special sweepstakes giveaway at CheetosMacNCheeseCostume.com, right now.

 

