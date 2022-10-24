Cheetos Has a Costume for YOU
Cheetos Is Giving Away Costumes
Cheetos is celebrating Halloween with the release of new limited-edition Cheetos Mac ‘N Cheese Box of Bones.
The product features bone-shaped pasta with the same bold and cheesy Cheetos flavor, which – they say – fans expect.
Cheetos will also bring Box of Bones to life with a limited edition “Bold to the Bone” costume.
This one features glow-in-the-dark, bone-shaped noodles, from head to toe, to create a spooky skeleton.
The costume is available as part of a special sweepstakes giveaway at CheetosMacNCheeseCostume.com, right now.
