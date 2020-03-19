      Weather Alert

Cheesecake Factory Is Now Giving Away Free Cheesecake Slices with Curbside To-Go Orders

Mar 19, 2020 @ 10:56am
  • Several cities across the United States have adopted a mandatory closing of restaurants and bars in order to stop the Coronavirus causing them to only service to-go and curb-side orders.
  • Even with that you may be concerned about eating out while such a rampant virus is among us, however The Cheesecake Factory is giving away free cheesecake with your order.
  • Your to-go order must be $30 or more and while ordering online you must use the promo code: FREESLICE. The promotion runs through April 16th.
  • Locally Cheesecake Factory has locations in Oak Brook, Orland Park, Schaumburg, & Chicago
