Cat Sneaks Over to His Neighbors’ House Every Night for Sleepovers
A couple recently had the door to their home open, when a cat walked in and made himself cozy. They looked at his tag and noticed he lived nearby – and got the cat back home.
But this cat returned, everyday! Pre-quarantine, Tigger visited them, daily, between 9pm and 11pm… to spend the night.
It got to the point at which Tigger’s real owners just gave up. They were happy that he wasn’t roaming the street, alone. Tigger would leave in the morning, when the wife left for coffee.
Now, under quarantine, Tigger visits, twice per day. He has become family, in two places. There are photos of Tigger, sleeping with his new family, or cozy on the couch. The new family has no idea how or why Tigger picked them. But everyone, including Tigger, is quite happy.
But, how would you feel if your pet started choosing another family? LOL