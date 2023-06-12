98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO RELEASE DELUXE EDITION

June 12, 2023 8:31AM CDT
Carrie Underwood will release Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) on September 22nd. It features six new tracks including “Out of That Truck” and “Take Me Out,” which were released last week. Fans can also find limited Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition) packages including a special double picture disc vinyl, CD, poster, and more.

The superstar launched her Carrie’s Country channel on SiriusXM on Friday (June 9th). Available now on channel 60, Carrie highlights her friends, favorites, and influences – new and classic country, workout hits, gospel, and beyond.

She returns to Sin City this month to continue REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. Carrie will also join Guns N’ Roses once again this summer for three stadium dates on the North American leg of their 2023 World Tour, including Croix-Bieue Medavie Stadium in Moncton, NB, Parc Jean Drapeau in Montreal QE, and GEODIS Park in Nashville, TN.

