Carol Burnett Reveals How She Got to Work with Bob Odenkirk on ‘Better Call Saul’

Carol Burnett Recalls How She Landed Her Key Role In ‘Better Call Saul’

While she’s best known for making people laugh as a comedy icon, Carol Burnett has taken on many dramatic roles, too. But most recently, she joined our fellow Chicagoan, Bob Odenkirk, on the set of ‘Better Call Saul’ for its sixth and final season.

Burnett played a pivotal role as Marion, the mother of Jeff the cab driver (Don Harvey & Pat Healy). Her character plays a big part in the sequence of events which lead to the series finale, along with the ultimate fate of Saul Goodman.

Speaking with Variety, the 90-year-old recalled how she landed the role in the first place. Carol explained how she happened to become friends with the series co-creator, Vince Gilligan. “I was a big fan of ‘Breaking Bad’ and I knew Vince Gilligan, he’s a buddy and a friend.”

“When they started Better Call Saul, I got hooked on that. We were having dinner one night and he said, ‘you know, maybe I’ll write something for you, for Saul.’ I said, I don’t care if it’s one sentence. I’ll be there… Because I just love their writing. I spent two and a half months in New Mexico doing that and it was just a delight.”