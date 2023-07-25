98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Carly Pearce and her Drummer… Are They a Thing?

July 25, 2023 10:00AM CDT
Share
Carly Pearce and her Drummer… Are They a Thing?
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Could romance be in the air for Carly Pearce and her drummer B.C. Taylor?

On Sunday (July 23), Pearce posted a carousel of shots from her latest show-related travels, including a photo of herself and Taylor looking cozy, with his hand on her knee.

A second shot, shared in her Instagram Stories, showed the pair smiling with their faces pressed together, punctuated with a heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Taste of Country notes the buzz about a potential new relationship comes almost two months after Pearce split from Riley King.

Frisky Fridays in Mo’s Country Club on WCCQ
More about:
#BCTaylor
#CarlyPearce
#Drummers
#FriskyFriday
#RileyKing
#RomanceontheRoad

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts