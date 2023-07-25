Carly Pearce and her Drummer… Are They a Thing?

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

Could romance be in the air for Carly Pearce and her drummer B.C. Taylor?

On Sunday (July 23), Pearce posted a carousel of shots from her latest show-related travels, including a photo of herself and Taylor looking cozy, with his hand on her knee.

A second shot, shared in her Instagram Stories, showed the pair smiling with their faces pressed together, punctuated with a heart-shaped eyes emoji.

Taste of Country notes the buzz about a potential new relationship comes almost two months after Pearce split from Riley King.