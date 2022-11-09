98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Can you be “Too Pretty to Work”?

November 9, 2022 9:00AM CST
The NY Post says TikTok user Lucy Welcher recently went viral after claiming that she is too pretty to work. She said, “I do NOT want to work for the rest of my life. Does it look like I want to get up at 6 a.m. every day for the next 60 years? No! I’m too pretty for that!”

Lucy eventually removed her video after receiving responses about her being a “lazy” and “entitled” child.

Lucy has responded to a few of the comments… Check It Out

@luluhasfun I’m gonna make a shirt that says “2 pretty 2 work” 😍😍 #greenscreen #readinghatecomments #starbucks ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

