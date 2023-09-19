98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brett Eldridge’s Glow Live tour is back on for this Holiday season.

September 19, 2023 7:00AM CDT
Live Nation

Brett announced on Instagram Monday (September 18th) that he will return for “a special night of Christmas magic,” on November 24th in Nashville. He’ll spend three nights there before heading on to Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, New York, Detroit, Texas, Dallas, Indianapolis, Milwaukee and St Louis, where he’ll wrap up his trek on December 21st.

Tickets go on sale Friday (September 22nd).

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge)

#ChicagoTheatre
#Christmas

Recent Posts