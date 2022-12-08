Brett Eldredge – AKA Mr. Christmas – Talks Duets with Kelly Clarkson & Holiday Shows

Brett Eldredge recently spoke with Apple Music, to detail his inspiration for creating his first Christmas album.

Eldredge explains that he has loved Christmas since he was a child, always loving to get into the Christmas mood before anybody. His love of Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Nat King Cole drove his love of big band music.

Eldredge recalls that, before he met Kelly Clarkson, he was in love with her voice. And the old-fashioned kind of Midwesterner says he was surprised when she asked him to sing with her, for “Under The Mistletoe.”

Brett has released his second Christmas album, “Mr. Christmas.” The Illinois native hopes the album and “Glow” tour bring out the kid in all of us, who believes in the magic of Christmas. “You look out there, and you see grownups with big smiles on their face that you can almost feel like they haven’t had a smile like that in a while. Because it does that thing, it brings that magic out,” says Eldredge.