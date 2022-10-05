Bret Michaels Sang with Loretta Lynn Weeks Ago – Reveals ‘Heavy Heart’

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Bret Michaels is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn.

After Lynn, the pioneering country singer, died at her home in Tennessee at age 90, Michaels wrote on Facebook, “My heart is beyond heavy today.”

The rocker had reportedly been with Lynn at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, a few weeks before she died.

He explained, “She was sitting there in a blanket and we started talking. She said, ‘Let’s do a song together. I wrote one that’s gonna be called ‘Good Good Times.’ She sang, ‘good good times and good good love/It comes from above.’ And then we sang a little bit of ‘Every Rose.’ We both knew she wasn’t feeling well. I wish I could tell you… both of us are kind of empathic, and you know when you just know?”