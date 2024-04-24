98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Brantley Gilbert Helped Save Fellow Country Music Star’s Life

April 24, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Country music star Colt Ford recently opened up about his near-death experience, after he suffered a heart attack.  This was just after a show at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row bar.

Brantley Gilbert played a crucial role in getting Ford to the hospital and ensuring he received the necessary care.  Here’s what Ford said about Gilberts help, that scary day:  “He said, ‘I don’t care what you do, get him to the other hospital.’”

Ford said that during transport to the second hospital, he died.  “They brought me back,” he said.  “They saved my life.  The Lord had more for me to do.

Ford, who has faced health challenges in the past, is grateful for the support and plans to continue making music.

Have you or someone you know had a medical emergency that saved your or their life?

