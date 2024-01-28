Brad Paisley Teases a New TV Comedy Special with Tim McGraw and More

Remember Brad Paisley‘s TV special, “Brad Paisley Thinks He’s Special,” with Tim McGraw and Peyton Manning? Well, if you loved it, like most of us (it was sssoooooo funny), then you’ll be pretty happy about this:

Paisley is working on something new, and this show will star his wife, again, as well. The country star shared a video clip of Kimberly Wiliams-Paisley (star of Father of the Bride, According to Jim, and more), Manning, and McGraw, auditioning for roles – in what appears to be a comedic project about his life. He’s always had a really funny sense of self-deprecating humor.

Brad posted the video clip to his Instagram. In it, he is auditioning people to play himself, his mother, and his father.

Peyton dons a straw cowboy hat to play the part of Brad. Then Paisley cuts to auditioning his wife, and says, “You’ll be auditioning today for the role of my mother?” Kimberly quips, “I’m auditioning to play your mother… so like what I do every day,” Brad says, “Yeah, basically.”

Tim steps into the camera shot and says, “Hey Brad, so it looks like I’m gonna audition to play your dad?” To which, Kim says, “Oh, I’m playing his mom. Oh my God, this is weird, hey.” She and McGraw shake hands and hug.

Paisley captioned the reel, “Sometimes you just have to have a little Faith that you cast the right people. #timmcgraw #peytonmanning #kimberlywilliamspaisley #bradpaisley.”

Could Faith Hill have a cameo or more, with her husband, Tim?