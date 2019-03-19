Brad Paisley Did a Surprise Show at a Coffee Shop Near Houston

Some people have all the luck. Customers at the Blue Door Coffee Company near Houston were treated to a free BRAD PAISLEY show on Friday. He was in town to perform at Rodeo Houston the next night.

He played for about an hour and rolled through some of his biggest hits, like “Ticks”, “I’m Gonna Miss Her”, and “Alcohol”. His wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley, and their children were also there.

It wasn’t a random thing. Brad is tight with one of the shop’s co-owners, a guy name Chad Gauntt. They’ve even vacationed together. He said Brad is “a huge coffee guy” and he kept promising to play at the shop . . . and then he finally came through.

Chad almost Tweeted about it but that would’ve caused chaos. His employees told some friends, but there were customers who had NO idea. So to keep the surprise, he introduced him by his first and middle name: Bradley Douglas.

The “Houston Chronicle” has back-to-back clips of Brad singing “Ticks” and “I’m Gonna Miss Her”.