Brach’s Conversation Hearts Will Have ‘YAAAS’ and ‘GOAT’ on Them
If you’ve been missing the Valentine conversation hearts, over the past two years, you’re in luck: Brach’s now delivers their own version of the chalky goodness. And some more popular expressions – like “YAAAS” and “GOAT” (which stands for “greatest of all time”) – will be printed on both sides. The candy flavors will be: banana, orange, grape, cherry, and lemon.
The original conversation hearts were sold by Necco (now Spangler Candy Co.). But they disappeared in 2018. The 2020 version looks very different; and production will be limited.