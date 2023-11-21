Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Welcomes New Competitor: His Wife

Gwen Stefani uploaded a behind-the-scenes social media video, on Monday (November 20). It shows her getting close to her Barmageddon visit.

Gwen recorded herself, in her car, with her famous golden hair in a ponytail. “I’m in Nashville, Tennessee, on my way to Old Red to meet up with someone called Blake Shelton, and I’m going to play him at Barmageddon,” the singer reveals.

Barmageddon pits celebrities against each other in pub-themed challenges. The series is recorded at Ole Red in Nashville, one of Shelton’s several bars – but this one is the flagship. It’s named for one of his first hit songs.

The footage then shows Gwen, who’s 54, climbing backstage, in a see-through black top and army jacket.

She also shared a photo of herself alongside Blake, adding, “Watch me beat @BlakeShelton at his own game 🙂”

