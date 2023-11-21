98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Welcomes New Competitor: His Wife

November 21, 2023 11:30AM CST
Share
Blake Shelton’s ‘Barmageddon’ Welcomes New Competitor: His Wife
Maura Myles

Gwen Stefani uploaded a behind-the-scenes social media video, on Monday (November 20).  It shows her getting close to her Barmageddon visit.

Gwen recorded herself, in her car, with her famous golden hair in a ponytail.  “I’m in Nashville, Tennessee, on my way to Old Red to meet up with someone called Blake Shelton, and I’m going to play him at Barmageddon,” the singer reveals.

Barmageddon pits celebrities against each other in pub-themed challenges.  The series is recorded at Ole Red in Nashville, one of Shelton’s several bars – but this one is the flagship.  It’s named for one of his first hit songs.

The footage then shows Gwen, who’s 54, climbing backstage, in a see-through black top and army jacket.

She also shared a photo of herself alongside Blake, adding, “Watch me beat @BlakeShelton at his own game 🙂

Who is more competitive, you or your partner?

More about:
#BARMAGEDDON
#BlakeShelton
#GwenStefani
#OleRed

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - Get Outside - Here's WHY
2

Jelly Roll Responds to Indiana Toddler Who Reacted to his Song
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Coffee May Comfort Seasonal Depression

Recent Posts