Blake Shelton Says He Really Misses the Days When…

August 5, 2023 3:00PM CDT
Blake Shelton Misses The Days When He Struggled

By now, we can all be pretty sure that Blake Shelton isn’t hurting for cash, these days.  He and his wife, Gwen Stefani, have no real need to work, now…  they just like to.  They can make wishes come true, now, at will.

He’s gotten renewal for another season of Barmageddon, which is produced from his Ol’ Red venue in Nashville.  She’s gotten back to The Voice, and works on her cosmetics line.

But he admits that he sometimes misses the simpler times.

Blake explains, “All of it I miss, you know, from back in the days when you struggled.  It’s funny.  Those are the memories that you cherish the most.”

He adds, “Nobody talks about the great opportunities.  They talk about the time they couldn’t afford to get gas in their car and something they had to do to get by, you know?

Would he go back, though?  🙂

If you woke up tomorrow and had lots of money, what would you miss about your old life?

 

