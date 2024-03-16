Blake Shelton Promotes his Tour – Doesn’t Mention New Duet with Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton seems to be enjoying his time out on the road, alone. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share photos from his latest concert on his Back to the Honky Tonk Tour.

“SPOKANE!!!!! Damn!!!!! Great way to kick off the weekend!!! Tacoma, let’s keep it going… you’re next! #BackToTheHonkyTonk,” Shelton captioned his post. Of course, his job is to generate excitement.

Some fans claim that Blake has a habit of snubbing his wife, Gwen Stefani. But is he really dissing her, or their professional work, together? Not necessarily.

Blake continues to promote his tour but doesn’t mention their new duet song, “Purple Irises.” Now, it may simply be because she is promoting a separate tour of her own, with her band, No Doubt.