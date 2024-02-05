98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Tease New Song with Social Media Video

February 5, 2024 10:00AM CST
Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani BBMAs 2020

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani previewed a new song on Stefani’s TikTok, after over a week of hazy social media teases.

Now we’re picking purple irises,” Stefani captions her post of the new music tease, referencing one of the song’s lyrics.  In the footage, Stefani and Shelton sing their portions in the studio while other musicians and studio staff improve the track.

The couple have been teasing the new song over the past week, with Stefani’s first post showing a bouquet on a counter and a Polaroid of her and Shelton with “Never knew a love like this” written across the bottom in purple handwriting.

A follow-up post shows the bouquet in a vase, by a window, with a note.  The note reads, “To:  Pretty Girl.  Love, Blake.”

The flower theme fits the couple, whose hobby is gardening.

What do you think of the Gwen and Blake’s new song?

