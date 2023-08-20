98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Re-Imagine ‘Love Is Alive’ for Judds Tribute Album

August 20, 2023 9:36AM CDT
(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum )

Coming October 27th:  A tribute album to honor the dynamic mother-daughter duo—The Judds.

The 40th anniversary project will have big names covering some the of Naomi and Wynonna‘s most classic songs.

The duo dominated the country music scene in the 1980s and will continue to do so as their songs evolve with the release of the forthcoming A Tribute to the Judds album.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have now contributed to the album and Stefani told Rolling Stone:  “‘Love Is Alive’ is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 27: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during the CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. CMA Summer Jam will air on ABC on September 2, 2021. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

(See more, here:  Rolling Stone)

