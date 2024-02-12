Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Debut New Song During 2024 Pre-Super Bowl Party

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 27: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform during the CMA Summer Jam at Ascend Amphitheater on July 27, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. CMA Summer Jam will air on ABC on September 2, 2021. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Gwen Stefani and her husband, Blake Shelton, performed their new duet at the NFL‘s Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate on Sunday (February 11).

The 54-year-old No Doubt pop artist headlined the pregame event at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in a two-piece black-and-white ensemble.

Her set included “Make Me Like You” and “Don’t Speak” as well as her debut live performance of “Purple Irises.” Blake joined Gwen, on stage, strumming his guitar during the song.

The duo released their charming new song on Friday, adding to previous collaborations, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” in 2016, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” in 2017, “Nobody But You” in 2019, and “Happy Anywhere” in 2020.

