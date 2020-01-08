Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to Perform at 2020 GRAMMY Awards
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Recording artist/TV personality Gwen Stefani (L) and recording artist/TV personality Blake Shelton, winner of the Favorite Album award for 'If I'm Honest' and Favorite Male Country Artist award attend the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards)
Blake Shelton announced via Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani would perform together at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The couple will perform their duet, “Nobody But You,” which is featured on his latest album, Fully Loaded: God’s Country.
“Nobody but you, @gwenstefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with! Tune-in Jan. 26th to watch our performance!” Shelton wrote. Here’s the complete story from ET Online.