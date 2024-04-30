98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

April 30, 2024 9:15AM CDT
Eric Church Defends His Controversial Stagecoach Performance After Backlash, Explains He Wanted to ‘Challenge’ Himself Country singer Eric Church faced backlash for his unconventional performance at Stagecoach, where he sang covers and gospel songs with a choir, leading to some attendees leaving early.  Church defended his artistic choices, explaining that he wanted to challenge himself and return to the purest form of music.  Despite the criticism on social media, Church emphasized the importance of pushing boundaries and taking risks in his performances to stay on the cutting edge of music.  The singer’s diehard fans likely appreciated his experimental approach, even though it didn’t resonate with everyone at the festival.

