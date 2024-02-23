BEYONCE HAVING A MAJOR EFFECT ON FASHION

Beyonce’s transition to country music is having an effect on style in Hollywood, with celebs like Kim Kardashian, Pharrell Williams, Diplo and Bella Hadid recently being photographed in cowboy hats and other Western wear.

The trend is also catching on with fans across the country. Music Talkers reports that Google searches for cowboy boots and bolo ties skyrocketed by 163% and 566%, respectively, after Beyoncé released her new singles, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Candles.” Searches for cowboy hats also spiked 212.5% after her Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl, in which she was also wearing a turquoise bolo tie.

Beyonce has been seen in cowboy hats several times recently, including while attending a New York Fashion Week runway show last week.