Beer Could Taste Different Because Of Climate Change
If that future sip of beer tastes different, one scientist says blame climate change. A professor in North Carolina says her research shows nights are getting warmer faster and that can basically cause jet lag in plants. That means their timing for processing chemicals could be off. So ultimately, she claims the changing temps will affect hops and other beer ingredients. Experts have been warning for years about other side effects of climate change like rising oceans. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.