      Weather Alert

Beer Could Taste Different Because Of Climate Change

Aug 20, 2020 @ 7:41am
Toast mug cold beer holiday of summer

If that future sip of beer tastes different, one scientist says blame climate change. A professor in North Carolina says her research shows nights are getting warmer faster and that can basically cause jet lag in plants. That means their timing for processing chemicals could be off. So ultimately, she claims the changing temps will affect hops and other beer ingredients. Experts have been warning for years about other side effects of climate change like rising oceans. Here’s the complete story from Fox News.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again