Barbie Dreamhouse: Ken’s Got a Room – And You Can Book It On Airbnb

The Barbie Dreamhouse is back on Airbnb… kind of.

Fans may request to book Ken’s room, in Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse, beginning July 17th, at 8:00 a.m. [10 a.m. PT] at airbnb.com/kendreamhouse. It’s really an “enter to win” kind of thing.

The stay includes two individual, one-night visits, for up to two guests.

Selected winners will stay at the pink mansion in Malibu on July 21 and July 22, free of charge.

Get this: The marketing wording explains that you can indulge in all the “Kenergy,” which the revamped beach home has to offer.

Ken’s hosting commemorates the July 21 release of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” The film will star Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.