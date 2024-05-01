98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Gwen Stefani + Blake Shelton Attend ‘The Fall Guy’ Premiere

May 1, 2024 1:00PM CDT
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

They’re still steppin’ out, together.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made a stunning appearance at The Fall Guy premiere in Los Angeles, in their picture-perfect couple style.

Stefani and Shelton were all smiles on the red carpet, which sparked rumors that Shelton may sing a re-imagined version of The Fall Guy theme song.

Stefani wore a green and black plaid suit coat with a custom diamond necklace, while Shelton opted for a classic black suit.

The couple’s appearance added to the anticipation for the film’s soundtrack, with Shelton potentially providing a contemporary rendition.

Do you think The Fall Guy will be as good as the original sitcom?

