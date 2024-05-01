Gwen Stefani + Blake Shelton Attend ‘The Fall Guy’ Premiere
May 1, 2024 1:00PM CDT
They’re still steppin’ out, together.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made a stunning appearance at The Fall Guy premiere in Los Angeles, in their picture-perfect couple style.
Stefani and Shelton were all smiles on the red carpet, which sparked rumors that Shelton may sing a re-imagined version of The Fall Guy theme song.
Stefani wore a green and black plaid suit coat with a custom diamond necklace, while Shelton opted for a classic black suit.
The couple’s appearance added to the anticipation for the film’s soundtrack, with Shelton potentially providing a contemporary rendition.
Do you think The Fall Guy will be as good as the original sitcom?
