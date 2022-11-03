ASHLEY McBRYDE TO HOST TV SPECIAL ‘HOMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS’

Ashley McBryde will host Homes for the Holidays, a TV special presented by The Tunnel to Towers Foundation which gives Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gift of mortgage-free homes. Homes For The Holidays also features Travis Tritt; rocker Bret Michaels, newcomer Ian Munsick, Runaway June and Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone. The show is set to air from Thanksgiving weekend through New Year’s Day across multiple network affiliates, including Fox, Scripps, and Gray stations, as well as on the Circle Network and AXS TV.

Homes For The Holidays was filmed all over the U.S., including Idaho, a Columbia, Tennessee church turned music venue called The Mulehouse, Santa’s Pub in Nashville; a church in New Jersey; and backstage before a concert in Kentucky.

In addition to hosting the holiday special, Ashley also performs the show’s closing number, “Amazing Grace.”

She said, “What better way to celebrate the meaning of the holiday season than by helping Tunnel to Towers showcase the love, resilience and hope of these military and first responder families.”

FAST FACTS