An Anthem for Women from Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde’s “Light on in the Kitchen” has become an anthem for women and the moms who taught them everything they know.

The song has inspired a sweet tradition between the singer, her mom, Martha, and her aunt, Gloria, based around the lyric, “When you need someone to listen / That’s why I leave the light on in the kitchen.”

McBryde’s mom was also featured in the music video for the song. And the songwriter recounts a funny moment between them, during filming.

