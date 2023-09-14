98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

An Anthem for Women from Ashley McBryde

September 14, 2023 9:54AM CDT
Ashley McBryde’s “Light on in the Kitchen” has become an anthem for women and the moms who taught them everything they know.

The song has inspired a sweet tradition between the singer, her mom, Martha, and her aunt, Gloria, based around the lyric, “When you need someone to listen / That’s why I leave the light on in the kitchen.”

McBryde’s mom was also featured in the music video for the song.  And the songwriter recounts a funny moment between them, during filming.

25 modern-day female country acts are also highlighted for their contributions to the genre, pushing boundaries and broadening the path for the women coming to country music after them.

 

 

