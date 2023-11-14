98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Americans Support Breaking Up Ticketmaster, Live Nation

November 14, 2023 1:00PM CST
A majority of Americans say they support the idea of breaking up Ticketmaster and Live Nation Entertainment.

According to a SeatGeek poll, released Tuesday, there is bipartisan support for breaking up the company, which merged together in 2010.  That amounts to oligarchy, at minimum, but monopoly, effectively.

Sixty-percent of respondents said they would support the move.

That support was shared by 72-percent of Democrats, 50-percent of Republicans and 46-percent of independents.

How do you feel about breaking up Ticketmaster/Live Nation?

