ALAN JACKSON CANCELS CMA FEST PERFORMANCE

Alan has been open about his health condition, and has also voiced his determination to keep performing for fans as long as he possibly can.
In the recent past, Alan talked about his neuropathy and neurological disease that he inherited from his dad. He said, “There’s no cure for it, but it’s been affecting me for years. And it’s getting more and more obvious. And I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”
Brothers Osborne and Old Dominion have now been added to fill the empty time slot on the CMA stadium stage.
Remaining Alan Jackson Tour Dates
June 24 – Biloxi, Miss. @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 25 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena
July 29 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
July 30 – Grand Forks, N.D. @ Alerus Center
Aug. 12 – Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
Aug. 13 – Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aug. 26 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 27 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Sept. 9 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 10 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 16 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Sept. 17 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 30 – Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
Oct. 1 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
Oct. 7 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Oct. 8 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
Sad news for @OfficialJackson fans: The country star is no longer part of the 2022 CMA Fest lineup. https://t.co/ISVWeAYPL0
— The Boot (@thebootdotcom) June 3, 2022
