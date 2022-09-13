98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

ALABAMA’S TEDDY GENTRY ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

September 13, 2022 8:12AM CDT
Share
ALABAMA’S TEDDY GENTRY ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION
Teddy Gentry (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Alabama member Teddy Gentry was arrested on Monday (September 12th) and charged with “misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.” The arrest happened in Cherokee County, Alabama following a traffic stop.

According to reports, the Cherokee County Jail log states that Gentry was booked at 10:38 am Monday morning and released at 11:06 am with no bond amount.

A publicist for the band told the AP that “Gentry had no immediate comment.”

More about:
#Arrested
#TeddyGentry
Marijuana

Popular Posts

1

Luke Bell Has Died at 32
2

Jason Aldean needs a new Publicist
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
4

TWITTER TO FINALLY HAVE EDIT FEATURE
5

JON PARDI RELEASES 'MR. SATURDAY NIGHT' TODAY

Recent Posts