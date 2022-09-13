ALABAMA’S TEDDY GENTRY ARRESTED FOR MARIJUANA POSSESSION

Teddy Gentry (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Alabama member Teddy Gentry was arrested on Monday (September 12th) and charged with “misdemeanor second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.” The arrest happened in Cherokee County, Alabama following a traffic stop.

According to reports, the Cherokee County Jail log states that Gentry was booked at 10:38 am Monday morning and released at 11:06 am with no bond amount.

A publicist for the band told the AP that “Gentry had no immediate comment.”