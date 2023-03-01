ALABAMA BRINGS BACK JUNE JAM

(Photo by R. Diamond/Getty Images for Absolute Publicity)

Alabama is reviving June Jam, the group’s one-day music festival in their hometown of Fort Payne, AL. It’s been 26 years since the last June Jam, Taste of Country reports. This year’s event will held on June 3rd at the VRW Fairgrounds with Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry closing out the show as headliners. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Randy said, “Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam and it will go on forever. We lost Jeff (Cook) and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”

In the days leading up to June Jam, the group has plans for Alabama Fan Appreciation events including a Celebration of Life for Jeff Cook, who died in November after a battle with Parkinson’s disease and a brunch honoring the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation which will be held at the Cook Castle at Randy’s farm.

Tickets to June Jam are available beginning today (Wednesday, March 1st) at 11 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

