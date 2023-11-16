A Taylor Swift Song from 1989: Best Investment Advice for 2024, Goldman Sachs Says

Investors should channel Taylor Swift, for 2024, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank advised clients to “follow Taylor Swift’s advice in the song from her 1989 album, ‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’ – invested.”

“At this time next year, portfolio managers will look back and realize the best investment strategy for 2024 was to follow Taylor Swift’s advice in the song from her 1989 album, ‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’ – invested,” writes chief US equity strategist David Kostin.

According to Goldman Sachs, the S&P 500 should grow to 4,700 in 2024.

