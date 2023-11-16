98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

A Taylor Swift Song from 1989: Best Investment Advice for 2024, Goldman Sachs Says

November 16, 2023 12:00PM CST
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Investors should channel Taylor Swift, for 2024, according to Goldman Sachs.

The bank advised clients to “follow Taylor Swift’s advice in the song from her 1989 album, ‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’ – invested.”

At this time next year, portfolio managers will look back and realize the best investment strategy for 2024 was to follow Taylor Swift’s advice in the song from her 1989 album, ‘All You Had To Do Was Stay’ – invested,” writes chief US equity strategist David Kostin.

According to Goldman Sachs, the S&P 500 should grow to 4,700 in 2024.

What is the best business advice you’ve ever received?  What was the worst?

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
