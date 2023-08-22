A New Straw for your Drink: An Oscar Mayer Weiner?

Oscar Mayer now brings back a beloved invention: the hot dog straw.

The company shares a statement: “Using a delicious Oscar Mayer wiener as its muse, the Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw mirrors the same size and color of a delicious cooked dog and is made using food safe soft silicone to replicate the feel of a real Oscar Mayer hot dog.” Whoa. It’s floppy-ish?

You can preorder one for free at oscarmayer.com.

That is, if you can find it. I could not. But you can apply to drive the “Frankmobile.” Yes, the name has changed.

Will you be ordering a hot dog straw?