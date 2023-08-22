98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

A New Straw for your Drink: An Oscar Mayer Weiner?

August 22, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Share
A New Straw for your Drink: An Oscar Mayer Weiner?
Grilled Sausage on a fork isolated on white background

Oscar Mayer now brings back a beloved invention:  the hot dog straw.

The company shares a statement:  “Using a delicious Oscar Mayer wiener as its muse, the Oscar Mayer Hot Dog Straw mirrors the same size and color of a delicious cooked dog and is made using food safe soft silicone to replicate the feel of a real Oscar Mayer hot dog.”  Whoa.  It’s floppy-ish?

You can preorder one for free at oscarmayer.com.

That is, if you can find it.  I could not.  But you can apply to drive the “Frankmobile.”  Yes, the name has changed.

Will you be ordering a hot dog straw?

Photo Taken In Spain, Barcelona
More about:
#Frankmobile
#HotDogStraw
#Let'sTakeAMo-Ment
#OscarMayer
#Weinermobile

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Boys Who Play Sports Get Less Anxiety, Depression - Not Same for Girls
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Students Do Better When They Study with a Dog
3

BLAKE SHELTON IS TEASING A FREE SHOW
4

Ashley McBryde Announces ‘The Devil I Know’ World Tour
5

THE ROUTE TO $180 MILLION

Recent Posts