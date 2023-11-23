‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ Turns 50

The beloved “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” officially turns 50 this year.

That means all the little friends, whom Charles M. Schulz provided for so many of us, “Peanuts,” are all actually middle-aged. Charlie Brown and friends could, theoretically, join AARP. Snoopy and Woodstock could join AARFF (Furry or Feathered).

From Charlie Brown, to his blankie-toting pal, Linus, from Lucy to Pig Pen to piano-playing Schroeder, to the little red-haired girl, almost every American child has seen holidays animated this way. For half a century, families have kept the tradition of watching all the Peanuts learn about “The Great Pumpkin” and more – how to love one another.

The show first aired on CBS in 1973. Fans of the famed, number one, newspaper comic strip were so excited to see it “come to life.” This year, the show will stream for free on Apple TV+.

Hard to believe: We lost our nationally cherished cartoonist in 2000. But there is a museum where you can visit with them all. It’s the Schulz Museum. Schulz wrote: “On days when you have no ideas at all, the best thing you can do is start doodling.” He would have turned 101, this week.

What Peanuts character do you relate to the most?