This is crazy stuff…from -5 to 40-something? It could happen. Check out the article from the Daily Herald.

The Chicago area could see a 50-degree swing in temperatures in the coming days, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

That all began overnight, when thermometers were expected to dip to as low as 10 below zero in some areas and bring wind chills that could reach 25 below zero.

The colder temperatures are expected in northern suburbs, where a wind chill advisory has been issued, forecasts indicate.

Highs Friday are expected to hover in the single digits before a warmup begins late in the day, forecasts show.

The rest of the story can be found in the Daily Herald.