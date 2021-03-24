92% of Us Have at Least One Coworker Who Annoys Us – The Most Annoying Behaviors Are…

92% of us have at least one coworker we find annoying. And the most annoying behaviors include being too loud . . . gossiping . . . being lazy . . . being bad at their job . . . and constantly coming in late.
Here are the 10 most annoying behaviors . . .
1. They’re too loud. Over 85% said loud coworkers are annoying.
2. They gossip.
3. They’re lazy.
4. They’re bad at their job.
5. Bad personal hygiene.
6. They complain or whine too much.
7. They’re too pessimistic, or have a bad attitude.
8. They’re a know-it-all.
9. They’re constantly late.
10. They take too many sick days. A few more from the top 20 include being messy . . . being too distracting . . . sending unnecessary emails . . . eating smelly food . . . and over-sharing things about their personal life.
(Here’s a map of the most annoying behavior in each state. Vermont was left blank, because they didn’t have a big enough sample size.)