What’s the Deal with the Stanley Cup? Not the Hockey Kind – the Thermal Mug
January 11, 2024 10:00AM CST
Limited edition pink and red Stanley Cups have taken the internet by an almost winter-caliber storm. The “Winter Pink” tumbler collaboration with Starbucks was released at Target stores, January 3rd, and sold out quickly.
Target also debuted Cosmo Pink and Target Red tumblers on December 31st; and those have sold out in stores and online.
While the cups retail for $49.95, some of these limited edition tumblers are popping up online for up to $3,000. WAIT, WHAAAAT?!!
Why the sensation over hydration? Early last year, social media influencers began to use Stanley tumblers to mix sugar-free flavors into their water, and the brand has taken off since.
