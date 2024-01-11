What’s the Deal with the Stanley Cup? Not the Hockey Kind – the Thermal Mug

Target also debuted Cosmo Pink and Target Red tumblers on December 31st; and those have sold out in stores and online.

While the cups retail for $49.95, some of these limited edition tumblers are popping up online for up to $3,000. WAIT, WHAAAAT?!!

Why the sensation over hydration? Early last year, social media influencers began to use Stanley tumblers to mix sugar-free flavors into their water, and the brand has taken off since.

(Sip a little more, here: The Takeout)