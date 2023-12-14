98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

24 Ways Less Will Be More in 2024

December 14, 2023 1:00PM CST
2024 is just around the corner; and No Sidebar has shared ways to simplify your life, which could make it a lot better.

They’ve got some great ways to Work Smarter Not Harder on streamlining your life experience…  getting rid of the “noise,” or things which really become interference.

On the list:  decluttering your wardrobe, unsubscribing from unnecessary emails, keeping things in your home that you only really need, cleaning out your digital pics, simplifying your books, toiletries, furniture, and more.

You can see the list, HERE.  It’s simple and decluttered and easy to follow.

No Sidebar explains:

Embracing “less is more” in these areas can lead to a more organized, focused, and satisfying life.

It’s about making room for the things that truly matter – your well-being, relationships, and passions.  

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo

 

 

How do you want to simplify your life next year?

