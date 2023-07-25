School Supplies + Lunches = New Ways to Save… Hand-Me-Downs and Pick-Em-Ups

It’s that time: Everyone is looking for back-to-school deals; and some parents (& grandparents & caregivers & teachers) are resorting to hand-me-downs or pick-’em-ups. Whether that’s a trip to the local thrift store or a facebook sale, picked up on a porch, it’s the new way to save money – as well as “Reduce, Re-Use, Recycle.”

44% of parents of school-age kids plan to purchase second-hand items, and 38% have kids reuse school supplies like backpacks and lunch boxes.

The survey of 2,000 parents shows they expect to spend an average of $489 on school supplies. Half will try to save by shopping early, and 45% will meal prep and plan.

47% have to take their kid’s pickiness into account when preparing meals, and 88% of parents say their child will eat repurposed leftovers.

“Parents are finding that leftovers are not just a time and money-saver for dinner — they can also be all or a part of tomorrow’s lunch,” said Hilary McGuigan of Stasher.

We never seemed to have enough to make ends meet; so my parents were really good at this. Margarine containers were our “Tupperware.” A leftover hamburger or fruit salad was a treat. Now, it’s more popular than it was, thank goodness. 😉

