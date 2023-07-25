98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

School Supplies + Lunches = New Ways to Save… Hand-Me-Downs and Pick-Em-Ups

July 25, 2023 11:18AM CDT
Share
School Supplies + Lunches = New Ways to Save… Hand-Me-Downs and Pick-Em-Ups
Brown paper lunch bag and a red apple sitting on top of textbooks against white background.

It’s that time:  Everyone is looking for back-to-school deals; and some parents (& grandparents & caregivers & teachers) are resorting to hand-me-downs or pick-’em-ups.  Whether that’s a trip to the local thrift store or a facebook sale, picked up on a porch, it’s the new way to save money – as well as “Reduce, Re-Use, Recycle.”

44% of parents of school-age kids plan to purchase second-hand items, and 38% have kids reuse school supplies like backpacks and lunch boxes.

The survey of 2,000 parents shows they expect to spend an average of $489 on school supplies.  Half will try to save by shopping early, and 45% will meal prep and plan.

47% have to take their kid’s pickiness into account when preparing meals, and 88% of parents say their child will eat repurposed leftovers.

Parents are finding that leftovers are not just a time and money-saver for dinner — they can also be all or a part of tomorrow’s lunch,” said Hilary McGuigan of Stasher.

We never seemed to have enough to make ends meet; so my parents were really good at this.  Margarine containers were our “Tupperware.”  A leftover hamburger or fruit salad was a treat.  Now, it’s more popular than it was, thank goodness.  😉

Get more ideas, here:  (swnsdigital)

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
More about:
#HandMeDowns
#PickEmUps
#ReduceReuseRecycle
#SchoolSupplies
#Stasher
#SWNSDigital
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FANATIC: Guys, It May Be Time to Donate Those Navy Blue Bed Sheets
3

Luke Bryan Drops The Price Of His Florida Beach House…Again
4

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Talk to Your Dog Every Day. Here's Why.

Recent Posts