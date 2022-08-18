Back to School… One Dad Had to Wrestle an Alligator to Get the Job Done

A Texas man wrangled an alligator – to get his daughter to her first day of school.

Mike Trinh was trying to get his little girl ready to go, when she discovered the creature was blocking the front door.

At first, Trinh didn’t believe her. “I’m thinking she’s joking, not wanting to go to school. I say, ‘Just stop! We’re going to school today. Just stop it,” Trinh recalled.

Trinh says he channeled the late Steve Irwin, and covered the alligator’s eyes with a towel. He was then able to get around the animal to get his daughter to the car, and to class!

Take a bite out of more, here: (UPI)