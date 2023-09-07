98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

ZACH BRYAN ENDS HIS BOYCOTT OF TICKETMASTER

September 7, 2023 7:30AM CDT
Share
ZACH BRYAN ENDS HIS BOYCOTT OF TICKETMASTER
(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

After sidestepping the ticket platform for his 2023 North American run, the singer will return for 2024’s The Quittin Time Tour.

Referencing his 2022 live album – All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster – he wrote on Twitter Tuesday (Sept. 5th), “Everyone complained about AXS last year. Using all ticketing sites this year. All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system. It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market.”

Check It Out

More about:
#ZachBryan
Ticketmaster

Popular Posts

1

Lainey Wilson's Weight Loss Process Takes Off 70 Pounds
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
3

DIFFERENT HOT DOG: How Hot Is Too Hot for Dogs to Be Outside?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Someone at Work Drives You Nuts? Do THIS.
5

FRISKY FRIDAY FIRSTS: How Long You Should Wait Before a First Kiss Might Surprise You

Recent Posts