ZACH BRYAN ENDS HIS BOYCOTT OF TICKETMASTER

After sidestepping the ticket platform for his 2023 North American run, the singer will return for 2024’s The Quittin Time Tour.

Referencing his 2022 live album – All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster – he wrote on Twitter Tuesday (Sept. 5th), “Everyone complained about AXS last year. Using all ticketing sites this year. All my homies still do hate Ticketmaster but hard to realize one guy can’t change the whole system. It is intentionally broken and I’ll continue to feel absolutely horrible about the cost of tickets in an unfair market.”

