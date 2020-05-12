Zac Brown Plays Wedding Singer During John Krasinski’s YouTube Series
Zac Brown served as the wedding singer when he joined actor John Krasinski to participate in a Zoom wedding for one lucky couple during the latest episode of Krasinski’s YouTube series called Some Good News. The episode also served as a reunion of NBC’s The Office.
Krasinski virtually officiated the ceremony for the couple, who claim to be huge fans of The Office, and Krasinki’s co-star Jenna Fischer was on hand to witness the event. Krasinksi called on Zac Brown for the music, and he performed an unreleased emotional song called “The Man Who Loves You the Most.”
The Zac Brown Band have plans to release the song sometime this summer.